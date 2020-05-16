National

Urge for caution in light of new Vic cases

By AAP Newswire

While many Victorians enjoy social visits this weekend, the health advice is to remain cautious and get tested if unwell.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says while efforts to flatten the curve have been working, the fight is not over.

A second McDonald's restaurant has been closed for deep cleaning after a staff member at its Craigieburn premises tested positive for COVID-19.

The new case was among 20 fresh cases recorded on Friday.

The worker is a relative of a staff member at McDonald's in Fawkner, who also got the virus.

McDonald's Fawkner had been closed for deep cleaning but reopened on Wednesday.

So far 93 employees at the Fawkner site have returned negative tests, with four people still waiting on results.

One of the latest cases was also linked to the Cedar Meats virus cluster, responsible for 91 cases.

A Myer Highpoint employee doing online orders was also one of the latest to test positive.

The total number of recorded cases in Victoria is 1543, though only 112 of those are active.

Nine people are in hospital of which seven are in intensive care.

To date, 18 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

The state government on Friday announced an extra $19.5 million to deliver recommendations from Victoria's mental health royal commission interim report, as authorities brace for the wellbeing implications of the coronavirus lockdown.

It includes cash for workforce shortages, the roll out of suicide prevention programs and help for Victorians with mental illness.

Victorians can now socialise in small groups of no more than five guests to a home.

