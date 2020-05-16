National

Barbaro to face court over mum’s death

By AAP Newswire

A man arrested over the death of young Melbourne mother Ellie Price is expected to face court on Saturday.

Following a week-long interstate manhunt, Ricardo Barbaro, 33, was extradited from NSW to Victoria on Friday.

Victoria Police believe Barbaro was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the 26-year-old Ms Price, who was dead in her South Melbourne home for days before her body was found on May 4.

Detectives last week launched a public appeal to find Barbaro and urged him to hand himself in.

He was arrested on Thursday in Sydney after a stand-off with NSW Police at a home on Amalfi Drive, Wentworth Point.

Barbaro faced an extradition hearing in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday and then Victoria Police officers took him by car to Melbourne on Friday.

Barbaro is expected to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.

