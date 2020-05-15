National

Confessions to NSW murder, court shooting

By AAP Newswire

Graham Thomas Sales was already behind bars for sadistically torturing a string of domestic partners and threatening a police officer when he finally confessed to two of his worst crimes.

The former Central Coast man on Friday admitted murdering Ronald Penn and organising the courtroom shooting of de facto wife Jennifer Forgacs in late 1995.

Mr Penn was last seen in October 1995, three days before his burnt-out van was found in bushland in Berkeley Vale.

The missing man only had a few clothes and personal belongings with him when he vanished.

His bank accounts also lay dormant and his driver's licence was never renewed, investigators said in 2015.

With "guilty, thank you", Sales on Friday admitted in the NSW Supreme Court he murdered Mr Penn in The Entrance North between October 23 and October 28.

Moments later, another polite "guilty" served as a confession to masterminding the attempted shooting murder of Ms Forgacs in Wyong Local Court on November 21, 1995.

Sales admitted soliciting his younger brother, Ross Alfred Shane Sales, to murder Ms Forgacs between October 23 and the actual shooting.

The woman suffered serious injuries while the shooter was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of mental illness and placed in psychiatric care.

Sales is already serving a 37-year jail term for the reign of terror he waged against his domestic partners and others between 1988 and his arrest in 2014.

In one instance, he preyed on a single mother and her young children, gaining their trust before attacking the teenage girl by dragging her to his house and raping her.

He then showed her a gun and told her he'd kill her whole family if she said anything.

Another underage victim twice ran into Sales as an adult and was told she must come to see him.

Each time he warned he'd make up stories about their sexual history and tell her then-partner if she didn't comply.

Each time she arrived at Sales' place, he raped her.

Sales is also serving time for threatening a police officer in court and was jailed in the late 1980s for abusing his first wife and child.

He will return to the Supreme Court in July for a disputed facts hearing.

