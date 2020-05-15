National

NSW litigant fails to get ‘special’ jury

By AAP Newswire

A NSW litigant who says "all Australian judges and magistrates are equally fraudulent" has lost his bid to have a special jury decide whether he has a centuries-old right for a jury in his civil case.

Mark Stephen Flowers is suing the State of New South Wales in the Supreme Court claiming damages for malicious prosecution over a 2016 incident and wants the case to be heard by a jury instead of a judge.

"More than that, Mr Flowers contends, uniquely in my experience, that his application for a jury should itself be determined by a jury," Justice Ian Harrison said in his decision on Thursday.

"Mr Flowers contends that trial by jury is an inalienable right guaranteed to him by the Magna Carta over 800 years ago and remains the common law of the land.

"He maintained that what he styled 'a special jury' should be convened to determine his challenge to the validity or effect any Act or subordinate legislation that derogated from that right."

Justice Harrison described as "somewhat troubling from my personal perspective" the submission that a judge "is liable to imprisonment for five years" for dismissing a challenge when both sides haven't consented to a jury.

Mr Flowers also submitted that denial of his right to a trial by jury is "sinister, vile and reprehensible".

The judge said Mr Flowers offered no evidence to support his claim that the Supreme Court Act - which provides for trial without a jury unless required in the interests of justice - is void.

NSW courts had consistently operated upon the basis this provision was valid, Justice Harrison said.

"In the absence of an arguable legal basis supported by evidence that suggests that I should take a different approach, I consider that I am bound to apply the provision according to its terms."

He noted the general rule in civil cases was trial by judge alone unless a party can demonstrate entitlement to a jury.

In dismissing the bid for a special jury, the judge gave Mr Flowers 21 days to provide written submissions on why the interests of justice meant he should have a jury in his civil case.

