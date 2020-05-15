WA seeks FIFO silver lining from COVID-19

Western Australia is urging east coast-based fly-in fly-out workers to move to the state permanently, saying it would boost the local economy and be better for their families amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Premier Mark McGowan said 6000 workers were currently travelling back and forth across the country every couple of weeks, and having to quarantine in WA for a fortnight before going to their jobs.

He said a joint campaign with the Chamber of Minerals and Energy sought to lure those often high-paid resources sector workers to WA for good.

"My government will now look at opportunities to incentivise these people to remain in Western Australia," Mr McGowan told reporters on Friday.

"This is a huge opportunity to get those people to come and live here with their families permanently and keep their incomes right here in WA."

He said frequent cross-country commuting was "clearly bad for your family life" and a second wave of coronavirus would mean more disruption.

"Clearly living in the state in which you work makes a lot of sense," the premier said.

"It's about boosting our economy and having something tangible and real that's come out of the COVID crisis."

The incentives could include housing, he said.

No new cases of the virus emerged in WA overnight and there are no longer any patients in hospital, with the person who was in intensive care on Thursday no longer positive.

The state has only seven active cases, including one in the Goldfields region.

After the latest national cabinet meeting, WA has resolved to ramp up elective surgery from about one-quarter of the usual capacity to at least 50 per cent from Monday.

Categories one and two will remain the priority, but category three will start to resume, with priority given those who have waited long.

Mr McGowan said elective surgery rates could potentially lift to 75 per cent of capacity a fortnight later.