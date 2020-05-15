$48m boost to support virus mental health

Australians who need mental health support because of the extra pressures of the coronavirus are being encouraged to reach out for help sooner rather than later.

A new funding package will include the collection of real-time data on the impacts on mental health and what support works best so health professionals are best placed to reach out to the most vulnerable people.

National Mental Health Commission head Christine Morgan said this was critical because there was a big gap in data at the moment.

So far there are indications in some states that suicide rates have not risen, which officials say is heartening.

But Ms Morgan warned that didn't mean things wouldn't get worse as the pandemic continued and the economic pressures hit harder.

"It means that we are OK at the moment, and therefore we need to not only keep doing what we're doing, but make sure we accelerate it and embed it," she told reporters on Friday.

"What are we trying to do is stay connected. Because if you are connected with people, you have hope. And hope is what we all need."

The $48.1 million commonwealth package also includes a national ad campaign to reassure people that "it's OK to not feel OK" in these unusual times, as well as more targeted outreach efforts for vulnerable communities.

"The stress of concerns about health, the loneliness of isolation, anxiety about a job, a small business set of finances, the mortgage - all of these pressures which come with the pandemic have created specific mental health challenges," Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters on Friday.

"Everyone here will have seen or felt, in amongst their own families or friends or circles, the pressures that are in place right across Australia."

With telehealth now able to be used widely, the numbers of people seeking mental health assistance have returned to pre-pandemic levels and there has been a 50 per cent increase in young people seeking help.

State governments will add their own commitments as part of the national mental health and wellbeing pandemic response plan agreed by leaders on Friday.