National

Woman admits balcony murder of ex-partner

By AAP Newswire

The scene where Shuyu Zhou was found fatally injured (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Relatives of a Sydney woman found dead at the base of a unit block have watched her murderer confess to the crime in court.

Zixi "Jessie" Wang, 30, appeared in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday via video link from prison and pleaded guilty to murdering her ex-girlfriend Shuyu Zhou.

Ms Zhou, 23, was found with critical injuries on a footpath at the back of an 11-storey complex on Rose Valley Way in Zetland in June 2019.

She died at the scene.

Neighbours reported hearing screams before the woman's body was discovered.

Wang fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz.

She was spotted near the car in Wollongong the next day and has been in custody since.

Ms Zhou's mother was one of three people who tuned in via video link to see Wang plead, the court heard on Friday.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton addressed the family after adjourning the case to September 14 for sentence.

"I am very hopeful you will be able to attend that hearing in person - that is you won't have to dial in," she said.

The sentencing judge will consider a contested bid by the Crown to tender CCTV footage related to the incident, the court was told.

Latest articles

News

Echuca motorists urged to slow down around schools

WITH Echuca students gradually going back to school over the next few weeks, police are reminding motorists to slow down. Victorian Government announced last week students will gradually return to classroom learning from Tuesday, May 26. Campaspe...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca CFA responds to every fire on time

ECHUCA CFA crews are arriving at emergency fires within their target timeframe every time. The latest emergency response times show Echuca brigade responded to ‘hazard class two’ incidents within eight minutes 100 per cent of the time...

Ivy Jensen
News

DW Law come full circle

IN RECENT times, the day-to-day operation of property law firm DW Law have come full circle. Dianne Taylor started the firm in 1993 after arriving in Echuca from Melbourne and since then the practice has thrived serving thousands of clients from...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire