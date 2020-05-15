SA man appeals wife-murder conviction

An Adelaide man jailed for at least 25 years for killing his wife, pushing her wheelchair into a pond, has questioned whether prosecutors properly proved it was murder and not an accident.

Peter Dansie has launched an appeal against his conviction over the murder of his 67-year-old wife Helen, who drowned after being pushed into the water in 2017.

Defence lawyer Greg Mead told the Court of Criminal Appeal on Friday that the judge who returned the guilty verdict did not give adequate reasons to show his client's guilt had been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

"The question is not is this an accident or murder," Mr Mead said.

"It's has the prosecution proven it's murder and this mistake leads to a failure to properly consider the evidence.

"Here, the judge concluded that an accident was highly unlikely.

"We're not saying it's wrong to express that view, we're saying it's dangerous. The danger is too readily coming to a conclusion about the prosecution case."

However, the prosecution argued that the trial judge had used a range of elements to reach his verdict including circumstantial evidence and the alleged motives of the accused.

The court was told that the complaints of the defence were based on a misunderstanding of the structure of the trial judge's reasons.

"The suggestion seems to be that because His Honour referred to motive, both relationship and financial, immediately prior to announcing his conclusion, it's that thing that has helped him get over the line," prosecutor Jim Pearce QC said.

"That is incorrect. That's why the architecture of the judgment needs to be considered."

Dansie was jailed for life, with Justice David Lovell imposing a 25-year non-parole period.

In his sentencing remarks earlier this year, Justice Lovell said the 71-year-old was driven by selfish motives.

"Yours was an evil and despicable act," the judge said.

"Helen, your loving and devoted wife for over 40 years, had simply become a burden to you.

"This was a chilling, planned murder of a person whose mistake was to trust you."