National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton will step down when his contract ends in June.

He had considered pushing back his retirement to lead the force through the coronavirus crisis.

Police Minister Lisa Neville has confirmed the commissioner's tenure will end on June 26, after he decided against seeking a further term.

Mr Ashton's five-year term began in 2015 and Ms Neville said he should be immensely proud of his contribution in that time.

"His leadership of the organisation has been exceptional, especially through the recent deeply tragic events of the loss of four Victoria Police members recently, the 2019/20 Victorian bushfires and during the coronavirus pandemic," the minister said in a statement on Friday.

"I will have much more to say about the outstanding contribution Graham has made to Victoria Police and the wider Victorian community at the appropriate time."

The state government started a recruitment process for a new chief commissioner earlier this year, with the role advertised nationally and in some international markets.

"This extensive process is continuing and I'll be better placed to provide an update soon," Ms Neville said.

Mr Ashton said at the end of March he would consider staying on longer if the state government asked him to amid the "difficult times" coronavirus has caused.

Latest articles

News

Echuca motorists urged to slow down around schools

WITH Echuca students gradually going back to school over the next few weeks, police are reminding motorists to slow down. Victorian Government announced last week students will gradually return to classroom learning from Tuesday, May 26. Campaspe...

Ivy Jensen
News

Echuca CFA responds to every fire on time

ECHUCA CFA crews are arriving at emergency fires within their target timeframe every time. The latest emergency response times show Echuca brigade responded to ‘hazard class two’ incidents within eight minutes 100 per cent of the time...

Ivy Jensen
News

DW Law come full circle

IN RECENT times, the day-to-day operation of property law firm DW Law have come full circle. Dianne Taylor started the firm in 1993 after arriving in Echuca from Melbourne and since then the practice has thrived serving thousands of clients from...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire