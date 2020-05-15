National

China must respect Australian values: PM

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison has declared China must respect Australia's values and national interests as the coronavirus places incredible strain on diplomatic relations.

Australia's calls for a global inquiry into the origins of coronavirus have infuriated the Chinese government, which has suspended beef imports from four abattoirs and threatened to slap huge tariffs on Australian barley.

The prime minister said his push for an independent inquiry was "completely unremarkable" and Australia would stand its ground.

"We draw very clear lines about things that are very important to us, as does the Chinese government," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"We respect their lines, as we expect our lines to be respected, whether it's on our foreign investment rules, or our rules around technology, our rules regarding human rights and things of that nature.

"I don't think any Australian would want us to compromise on those important things, and those things are not to be traded, ever."

