PM unfazed by Trump’s warning on F35 jets

By AAP Newswire

An F-35 fighter plane.

The prime minister is unfazed by Donald Trump's threats to end offshore manufacturing of parts for joint strike fighter jets.

The move would threaten thousands of Australian jobs and billions of dollars worth of local defence contracts.

But Scott Morrison cautioned against "getting too far ahead of oneself" in reading into the US president's statement.

"We'll see what occurs there as it rolls out," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

"But we have our contracts and arrangements in place for all of those matters, so we'll continue to pursue them in the normal way."

