Marist Brother jailed again for abuse

By AAP Newswire

Gerard McNamara (file image) - AAP

Marist Brother Gerard McNamara was a notorious abuser at the Victorian high school where he was headmaster in the 1970s.

Students knew of his abuse and the children he targeted were ridiculed by their peers.

McNamara, 82, was jailed again on Friday, this time for seven months over his assaults against five students at St Paul's Secondary College in Traralgon between 1973 and 1975.

All up since 2005, McNamara has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars, but those have been almost entirely suspended sentences and until this week he'd only served nine months behind bars.

Another 28 months of Friday's sentence was suspended.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to the indecent assault of four boys and the physical assault of another.

McNamara was a sports teacher and headmaster at the school and he most often offended against boys after they'd been injured playing sports, County Court Judge Christopher Ryan said.

He massaged the boys' injured muscles but then made them remove their underwear and rubbed around their genitals.

When a 13-year-old boy was injured during karate, McNamara had him remove his shirt so he could examine him, before putting his hands down the boy's underwear.

When a teen misbehaved in class he punched the boy in the ribs and whispered "naughty boy" in his ear.

McNamara told another of the boys to "shut up" when he protested against the Marist Brother's advances. McNamara forced down the boy's pants when he refused to remove them.

"Times were different and I don't want to go into all the implications of that," McNamara said in his police interview.

Judge Ryan said McNamara's offending was abhorrent.

"It is plain you were notorious for this type of conduct among the pupils at St Paul's College," he said.

The victims were known and "ridiculed" for what they went through, he said.

McNamara kept his eyes closed as the details of his offending were read in court and when the sentence was handed down he picked up a small suitcase and followed guards from the room.

The Marist Brothers have already paid out more than $4 million to survivors of abuse by McNamara over this offending and civil cases are underway.

Laird MacDonald, a lawyer representing those survivors, said there had been complaints to the organisation about McNamara's conduct as far back as 1959.

He said McNamara's offending was an "open secret" and his nickname was "the rat".

"Unfortunately it's a situation where a religious order has perhaps cared more about the members than the people who they're supposed to care about and educate," he said.

McNamara remains a Marist Brother.

