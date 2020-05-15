National

Project to bring bushfire images together

By AAP Newswire

NSW RFS crews at a fire that crossed the Monaro Highway. - AAP

Photos and videos that capture the harrowing experiences of Australia's bushfires crisis and the recovery efforts will be brought together so future generations understand what happened.

The national bushfires royal commission wants to ensure the stories and images from the unprecedented 2019-20 blazes become part of Australia's historical record.

"The images that tell the story of the 2019-20 bushfires are scattered in the wind," commissioner Annabelle Bennett said.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Friday launched its 2019-20 bushfires history project to bring the unique stories and images together.

"We're creating a collection that will allow future generations to understand what happened, and the effect these fires had on Australians," commissioner Andrew Macintosh said in a video message.

Commission chair Mark Binskin said many people have shared photos and videos taking during the recent bushfires with the inquiry.

He said the history project was the chance for people to record their personal experiences and contribute to Australia's historical record.

The commission wants people to submit videos or photos taken during the fires or the ongoing recovery, as well as short video accounts about their experiences.

