Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in Qld

By AAP Newswire

A file image of people enjoying a picnic in a Brisbane park

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases overnight with one being an active case of "some concern", Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

She said the active case is in Rockhampton, while the second is an old case.

It brings the total number of people yet to recover from the virus in Queensland to 17.

Queensland is not out of the woods, Ms Palaszczuk said.

The premier said the active case in Rockhampton was of some concern.

Further information about the case would be provided later by Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young

However, everything is on track for all schools to fully reopen after next week.

"It does appear that everything is set to go for the 25th of May, when all schools will return," the premier said.

She says Education Minister Grace Grace will provide a formal statement about that later in the day.

Queensland's oldest and youngest students returned to classrooms on Monday with all remaining grades to go back from May 25, all going to plan.

It comes as authorities begin rolling back the social distancing measures that were imposed to control the spread of the virus.

From Saturday, public parks, playgrounds and barbecues will reopen as the state emerges from isolation.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home, increasing to 500km for those in the outback.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

