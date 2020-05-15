National

NT lifts more coronavirus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

A sign at a cafe reminds a patron to practise social distancing - AAP

The Northern Territory is lifting more coronavirus restrictions from noon, allowing restaurants, cafes, and bars to reopen as long as people purchase food.

Non-contact sports can also resume from Friday with indoor activities allowed under a two-hour time limit.

And beauty salons, gyms, libraries and places of religious worship can open their doors.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles says more than 1000 businesses have signed up to reopen and have submitted COVID-19 safety plans.

"They're changing the way their business operates. People coming in and out of separate doors, spacing their tables out," she said.

"It's a big step forward for them."

The third and final stage on June 5 will remove the two-hour limit on indoor activities, allow the operation of bars and clubs without food being compulsory, and allow the return of entertainment venues and cinemas.

Team sports such as football and netball will also be permitted.

The internal border controls restricting access to areas that include indigenous communities under the Commonwealth Biosecurity Act will remain in place until June 18 and possibly longer.

The NT's border closures with other states will also remain in force.

So far, the Territory has had only 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only two of those remain active.

There have been no deaths.

