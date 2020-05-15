National

Amal Clooney fronts parliamentary inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Britain Conference for Media Freedom - AAP

1 of 1

Human rights champion Amal Clooney will front a parliamentary inquiry into laws banning international criminals from Australia.

Friday's inquiry hearing, being held via videolink, is considering a so-called Magnitsky Act which would also freeze human rights abusers' assets in Australia.

The act would allow Australia to name and shame people linked to breaches of international law or corruption.

Ms Clooney, the partner of Hollywood star George Clooney, will be joined by high profile silk Geoffrey Robertson and Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza.

The laws are named after lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow jail after accusing Russian officials of tax fraud.

Advocates have previously told the inquiry the laws should extend to the family of human rights abusers too.

Latest articles

National

Truck company penalised after Vic crash

The Sydney trucking company involved in a crash on Victoria’s Eastern Freeway that killed four police officers has been penalised for safety breaches.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW enjoys first day of eased virus rules

Pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants, and places of worship are now able to welcome back people inside their doors under an easing of NSW’s COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

NT lifts more coronavirus restrictions

The Northern Territory will lift a slew of virus restrictions, allowing eateries, some sports, salons, gyms and libraries to operate but with social distancing.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire