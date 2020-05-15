Vic triple rape suspect ‘a risk to women’

Women leaving Melbourne's nightspots won't be safe if an accused triple rapist gets bail, police fear.

Karl Bacash is accused of raping three women he picked up from popular areas who were "vulnerable and highly intoxicated" in 2017 and 2018, Melbourne Magistrates Court has been told.

There would be "no female" leaving Melbourne's pubs or clubs that would be safe if he was released on bail, Detective Senior Constable Shaun O'Meara told the court on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Bulleen man is charged with four counts of rape, six sexual assaults and two counts of drugging alleged victims with an "intoxicating substance" .

Bacash made no admissions in police interviews and said at least one of the alleged rapes was consensual sex.

There were no bail conditions that could diminish the risk to the public, the detective told the court.

The accused rapist was an unacceptable risk and police feared he could offend further if granted bail, prosecutors said

One 27-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and raped twice on the side of a road at Oakleigh after she was picked up near Richmond in April 2017, the court was told.

She was "extremely intoxicated" and had no memory of getting into the car, according to the police summary.

Another woman was offered a lift in Fitzroy after she was seen on the side of the road and claimed she was given a "white powdered substance" in January 2018.

The 34-year-old was allegedly raped at Bacash's home and had no recollection of getting there.

"I just got dropped off. I feel something has happened," the alleged victim reportedly told a friend after Bacash drove her back to Fitzroy.

She reported the incident the next day, but in a police interview the accused man claimed the sex was consensual.

A month later he allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted and raped a 24-year-old woman in February 2018 after friends convinced her to get driven home.

The detective feared Bacash would continue to offend against "vulnerable women".

Defence barrister Wayne Toohey argued his client should get bail because he was the carer for his ill mother, had no prior criminal history and made no admissions to the crimes.

It had also been two years since the alleged offending, and no similar charges had been laid since that time, Mr Toohey said.

The bail hearing before magistrate John Bentley continues on Friday.