Drug trafficker wants bail over Lawyer X

By AAP Newswire

A convicted drug trafficker appealing over Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo wants to be released on bail, despite being eligible for parole within months.

Zlate Cvetanovski will become eligible for parole in August this year, but wants to be freed now.

He's currently appealing three convictions he claims were tainted by Ms Gobbo's past as a police informer, after being notified by prosecutors that she acted as a lawyer for a person who made statements against him.

One of those convictions followed his 2006 arrest in connection with a drug lab. He was convicted by a jury after a drug cook, represented by Ms Gobbo, gave evidence against him.

Cvetanovski also has ties to drug kingpin Tony Mokbel, another in a growing list of people appealing convictions linked to Ms Gobbo's informing for Victoria Police, on and off between 1995 and 2010.

He is expected to make an application for bail in Victoria's Court of Appeal on Friday.

A previous bail application was made in April last year, but the court said it wasn't in a position to consider the matter.

Cvetanovski was told the consideration of a number of Lawyer X appeals was an "extremely long and complicated process" and that none of the matters were close to completion.

He has to prove there are exceptional circumstances that warrant his release on bail.

