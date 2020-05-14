Truck company in fatal Vic crash penalised

5370537724001

The trucking company involved in a fatal accident on Victoria's Eastern Freeway has been penalised for a string of safety breaches, including truck defects and using fatigued drivers.

NSW Police have issued 35 infringements to Connect Logistics, the owner of the semi-trailer driven by Mohinder Singh when he crashed on the freeway at Kew on April 22, allegedly killing four police officers who were impounding a vehicle in the emergency lane.