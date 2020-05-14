National

Truck company in fatal Vic crash penalised

By AAP Newswire

A file image of the Connect Logistics truck at the scene of the crash - AAP

1 of 1

The trucking company involved in a fatal accident on Victoria's Eastern Freeway has been penalised for a string of safety breaches, including truck defects and using fatigued drivers.

NSW Police have issued 35 infringements to Connect Logistics, the owner of the semi-trailer driven by Mohinder Singh when he crashed on the freeway at Kew on April 22, allegedly killing four police officers who were impounding a vehicle in the emergency lane.

Police and Transport for NSW inspected 61 trucks linked to the western Sydney company between May 5 and Wednesday at various locations, including Wetherill Park, Marulan, Wagga Wagga and Pine Creek,.

They found two trucks had "major" defects, including oil leaks and excessive brake-pad wear, while 17 trucks had minor defects, including imbalanced brakes, headlight damage, unsecured bolts and inoperative lights.

One driver was charged with "critical hours" fatigue breaches and 15 drivers were issued with fines for overwork resulting in fatigue and " work diary administration issues".

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the force regularly responds to major truck crashes.

"We will continue to work with other police and road agencies to ensure that fleets are safe, and drivers fit and able to operate on our roads," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Singh, 47, has been charged with culpable driving causing the deaths of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney.

He is remanded in custody until a committal mention on October 1.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

Welcome back for another edition of Payney’s Punt. Tomorrow is gearing up to be another great day of racing, with a nine-race card on the menu at Flemington. No rain is forecast and that should have the track upgraded to a Good 4 with the rail out...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Crawf craves country footy

AFL legend Shane Crawford is eager for country football to start up again shortly. The 1999 Brownlow medallist and Hawthorn superstar still has a strong passion for amateur footy almost 12 years on from his retirement from the AFL. His passion for...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Supercars E-Series | round six wrap

With four rounds left in the Supercars E-Series, Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson is well on track to record a top-10 finish. Another consistent display during Wednesday night’s sixth round of the series had him end tied for seventh in the championship...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire