Melbourne man accused of abusing children

By AAP Newswire

A man is charged with sexually abusing children in Melbourne over more than two decades.

Jeffrey Martlew, 74, is facing 13 charges against two children at Hoppers Crossing and St Albans between 1998 and 2019.

He did not appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday for a filing hearing, after being charged with offences including indecent acts with and the sexual penetration of a child under the age of 16.

Martlew's lawyer said the man had a number of health issues including liver cirrhosis and needed to be seen by a nurse.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded to reappear in court for a committal mention on August 7.

