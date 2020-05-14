National

Federal parliament restores sittings plan

By AAP Newswire

QUESTION TIME - AAP

1 of 1

Federal parliament will sit for two weeks in June instead of breaking until August under a plan agreed on Thursday.

Politicians approved a return to Canberra on June 10 rather than the originally proposed August 11 date.

Parliament has intermittently convened to pass laws crucial to Australia's health and economic recovery, but will return to a full program for the remainder of the year.

Greens Senate leader Larissa Waters said it was concerning there was one less budget estimates week to scrutinise government spending.

Government Senate leader Mathias Cormann said it was because the budget has been delayed from its usual May date.

"The program we're proposing has two estimates weeks in October after the budget is delivered," he told parliament.

The budget will be delivered on October 6 - the first day of a three-day sitting week.

Senator Waters said half the country would be on school holidays during that week.

"I'm sure there are many folk in here who have people who stay home and look after their kids for them but some of us do it ourselves," she told the upper house.

"I would seriously ask the government to reflect on rescheduling that week to a different week in this sitting year so that people and young parents in particular are not discouraged from careers in politics."

Senator Cormann said she raised a fair point and the government would look at whether it could be moved.

Latest articles

National

Melbourne man accused of abusing children

A man has been charged with sexually abusing two children in suburban Melbourne over more than 20 years.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic student gifted laptop to study at home

Lee Ausage no longer has to wait for his five older siblings to finish their homework before he can start on his, following the gift of a laptop.

AAP Newswire
National

Major corruption fears in WA public sector

Corruption may be widespread in Western Australia’s public sector, which has been rocked by major scandals in recent years, a parliamentary report has found.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire