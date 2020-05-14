National

SA may look at earlier stage two measures

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian health authorities will look at any request to accelerate the timetable to ease coronavirus restrictions to boost the state's retail sector over the June long weekend.

SA is due to move to stage two on Monday, June 8, the Queen's birthday public holiday, but some retail and community groups have urged that be brought forward to boost business across the three-day break.

The relaxed restrictions will allow for indoor dining in cafes and restaurants and the serving of alcohol with the limit on the number of patrons doubling from 10 to 20.

Cinemas and theatres can also reopen along with gyms other indoor fitness centres.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said no formal request had yet been made for the transition team to consider bringing forward the stage two date.

"If this was requested for the transition committee to look at, we would certainly look at it," she said.

"But we haven't had that request come to us as yet."

SA again reported no new virus infections on Thursday, leaving the state's total at 439.

Only one case remains active, although one other person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA has now had only one new case of COVID-19 over the past 22 days.

That was a man in his 70s who tested positive earlier this month, six weeks after arriving in Adelaide from the United Kingdom.

He developed the unusual symptoms of loss of taste and smell several days after he arrived, but did not immediately associate them with the virus.

Testing has continued at high levels with 1576 conducted on Wednesday, taking the total since February to more than 74,000.

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll also confirmed the state government was bringing on extra trains to ease crowding during peak hours and to allow for social distancing as more people return to work.

Images on social media this week have shown a number of crowded services with passengers forced to stand on full trains in close quarters.

Mr Knoll said commuters had already responded to calls to travel at earlier or later times to avoid the most crowded services.

"It's those kinds of behaviours that are going to help us enable social distancing while using public transport," he said.

"This issue of social distancing on public transport is an issue for the whole nation."

The minister said transport officials had also instigated daily intensive cleaning of hard surfaces on public transport.

Latest articles

World

Southern Californians return to beaches

Many state governors in the US, concerned about the economic fall-out from prolonged lockdowns, say they will lift virus restrictions carefully and gradually,

AAP Newswire
World

Brazil passes France in coronavirus cases

Brazil has become the sixth worst-hit country in the world for COVID-19 cases after surpassing France with a record number of new infections.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump surprised Fauci warned on economy

Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci’s warning of the danger of reopening the US economy too quickly was “not an acceptable answer,“ Donald Trump says.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire