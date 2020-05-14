JobKeeper anomalies show a need for tweaks

The gathering of parliament in Canberra has a way of focusing political minds and the nation's attention on particular issues.

This week the spotlight has turned on the $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidy.

Now that businesses have started getting the cash for employees kept on during the coronavirus-driven downturn, the realities of its design have been laid bare.

The problems with it boil down to some people are getting paid too much, while others aren't getting anything at all.

Then there are the government backbenchers who want it to end early now people are more able to get back to work, ignoring forecasts that unemployment will remain well above pre-virus levels for a year or two.

Nearly 600,000 people were thrown out of work in the month to April, the biggest jump on record.

Labor has spent the week highlighting some of the anomalies of JobKeeper that has left those affected scratching their heads.

A full-time university tutor with three kids isn't eligible for the $1500 fortnightly payment, even though universities are bleeding money with international students unable to take up courses.

But a university student working at a cafe earning $100 a week before the shutdown gets the full whack.

So too does the 21-year-old who works as a pool lifeguard for six hours a week.

The cleaner who came from overseas to marry her Australian sweetheart less than a year ago misses out, as do staff at the airline caterers that Qantas sold to the United Arab Emirates.

Most of those who miss out on JobKeeper can get the $1100 a fortnight JobSeeker unemployment payments, but that severs their connection to any employer and will revert to $40 a day in September.

Then there's the arts sector, which has shed more than a quarter of jobs as venues closed and performances were cancelled.

The nature of artistic work means most people won't have had a single employer for more than a year, and thus have been sent to unemployment queues instead of receiving JobKeeper.

Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said the government estimates the sector will get between $4 billion and $10 billion worth through the combined JobKeeper and unemployment benefit JobSeeker.

"That's the biggest single injection of funding into the arts sector from government ever," he said.

No joke - the dole is now considered arts funding.

The government has been adamant it won't be changing the broad parameters of the scheme.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison did flag it could be tweaked after a planned review in June.

"When you move a program as quickly as this then you anticipate that there will be some anomalies and issues that will need to be addressed along the way," he told reporters on Thursday.

"We have indeed been doing that and Treasury's been doing that, and the review will take into account those issues."

Aside from eligibility, the end date is also ripe for tweaks.

The backbenchers agitating for an early end should be given short shrift.

But there are others making a case for the payment to last beyond September 27 for selected industries.

Take the hospitality sector, which employs about one in eight working Australians and has been hardest hit by the business closures, shedding about a third of its staff.

Sure, restaurants and cafes are now being allowed to have seated customers again - but only 10 at a time.

And even once the third stage is reached and crowds of up to 100 people are allowed, they'll have to stick by the four-square-metre rule, massively reducing the number of patrons allowed in the floor space.

So even if they can open, the restrictions on customer numbers will continue to hit takings and staff.

Some in the industry estimate trading at as little as a third of pre-virus levels.

Similarly with tourism, the expected long ban on international visitors and possible reluctance of Australians to travel far - unless a vaccine is found in record-breaking time - will mean trading remains muted for a long time.

On Easter Sunday last year, Brisbane Airport had nearly 40,000 passengers pass through it.

This year, there were just 31.

Morrison says he doesn't want an Australian economy propped up by subsidies.

But he may find removing those props prematurely or too many at once leaves no economy at all.