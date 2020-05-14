Qld economy dives with 129,000 job losses

Almost 130,000 Queenslanders have lost their jobs in April, leaving the state with the second-highest unemployment rate in the country.

And Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says those numbers will only get worse before they get better.

"It absolutely depends on our response to the COVID health crisis," Ms Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

In just four weeks 129,000 people lost their jobs in the Sunshine State as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold on the economy.

That is compared to 221,400 people in New South Wales and 127,100 people in Victoria, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday.

The job losses drove the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in Queensland to 6.8 per cent, just behind South Australia at 7.2 per cent.

Ms Palaszczuk appeared visibly rocked by the figures.

"Families are very distressed," she said.

"I am very conscious of the job that is being placed on me and my team to make sure that we give people hope (and) confidence, and that we give them an opportunity to get back into work in a post-COVID environment."

She said there was not a leader in Australia who underestimated the enormity of the economic fallout, but Queensland would remain cautious in snapping back to pre-pandemic life.

"We have not ever had to deal with anything like this in our lifetime and we have to deal with it in a structured way," she said.

"I know a lot of people think we can just open up tomorrow and everything is back to normal, but it can't be back to normal straight away because we are still dealing with the health crisis."

The state's new treasurer said he is consumed with finding solutions to the economic turmoil.

"I was briefed as the treasurer this week that Treasury was anticipating 170,000 jobs lost," Cameron Dick said.

"That we've come in at 130,000 is a slight glimmer of hope.

"But it is still devastating."

The LNP said the figures were proof the Palaszczuk government was too distracted by integrity scandals and factional in-fighting.

"Labor cannot protect jobs when it has three treasurers in two days and sacks the chief Treasury bureaucrat," deputy leader Tim Mander said.

"It shows a distinct lack of economic leadership at a time when Labor should be focusing on the jobs and job security of Queenslanders."