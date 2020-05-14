Concerns for missing Qld mother and child

National

By AAP Newswire

Angela Pearce and her daughter. - AAP

Queensland police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help find a missing woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Angela Pearce, 40, and her daughter disappeared from their Crows Nest home in the Darling Downs region about 11.30am on Wednesday.

Police hold concerns for the pair's safety and wellbeing, a spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Ms Pearce has long black hair, brown eyes and is of slim build. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the front, black tights, with a pink scrunchie in her hair.

Her daughter has curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey and pink winter onesie with a zippered front.

Anyone with any information about the pair should contact police immediately.

