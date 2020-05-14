Roberts-Smith wants to testify in public

Ben Roberts-Smith should give evidence at his defamation hearing in an open court in order to vindicate himself publicly over war crimes claims, his barrister has told a Federal Court judge.

"It would be deeply unjust" if the former Special Air Service Regiment soldier had to testify in a closed court, Bruce McClintock SC told the court on Thursday.

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing three former Fairfax newspapers over articles he says defamed him in suggesting he committed war crimes in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012.

The Victoria Cross recipient denies such claims.

Justice Anthony Besanko recently vacated the June 15 trial date due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Attorney-General's decision to invoke national security laws to protect sensitive military information.

At a case management hearing on Thursday, Anna Mitchelmore SC, for the Commonwealth, referred to proposed orders to deal with the communication of sensitive information contained in subpoenaed documents.

The proposals relate to how such documents might be handled and transmitted, as well as how the material would be dealt with inside and outside court.

She suggested much of the evidence would have to be heard in a closed court.

Mr McClintock said his legal team would resist any push for Mr Roberts-Smith to give evidence in a closed court.

"It is fundamental to his vindication that he be able to tell his story, and rebut (the claims) so every citizen in this country knows," the barrister said.

"Any closed court order would seriously detract from the effectives of the vindication."

Mr McClintock noted logistical issues related to secret witnesses coming to court for the Sydney hearing, suggesting the newer complex in Adelaide may be more suitable.

"The witnesses are scattered around Australia and in some cases around the world," he said.

Sandy Dawson SC, for the Nine newspapers, said he and Mr McClintock shared the preference to have as much of the case heard in open court as possible, though for different reasons.

He foreshadowed an application to amend the defence to include information from further witnesses to the series of alleged events already described in defence documents.

But Mr McClintock did not accept "there is a consistency between the existing pleaded case", saying the amendments appeared to make it an entirely new case.

The judge noted the lawsuit commenced in late 2018.

"The defence needs to be settled as quickly as possible," he said.

He made orders relating to the Commonwealth's proposals and the amended defence, listing separate case management hearings for June 17 and May 27.