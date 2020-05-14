Senate fails to overturn pay deal changes

Workers will continue to have just 24 hours' notice before voting on changes to enterprise agreements after Labor narrowly failed to torpedo changes to industrial law.

The Senate on Thursday voted 30 to 29 to keep the coalition's regulation, which was introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the changes to workplace rules, employers can put changes to pay and conditions to a vote a day after proposing them, instead of a week.

The Morrison government struck a deal with Pauline Hanson in return for One Nation's two senators voting against repealing the regulation.

Industrial Relations Minster Christian Porter agreed with Senator Hanson's demand to ensure any changes to agreements made under the shorter notice period expire after 12 months.

"This is a reasonable compromise which will ensure that any variations made to enterprise agreements using the shortened access period do not extend beyond 12 months," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Porter said the government wanted to ensure employers had the flexibility to respond to extreme and urgent workplace challenges caused by the pandemic.

"This need remains necessary," he said.

He said as businesses reopen there may be a need to adapt workplaces to ensure social distancing measures.

"Some businesses may need to divide their workforce into teams that rotate between working from home and in the office or have a longer span of regular hours in which staff can work," Mr Porter said.

The shorter notice period will apply until September when other coronavirus support measures are due to expire.

Labor has raised concerns dodgy bosses will abuse the power by ramming through cuts to pay and conditions.

Opposition industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke earlier in the week said the 24-hour notice period was absurd.

"The fact that you've got a law that allows abuses doesn't mean you wait for the abuses before you knock it out," he said.

Mr Porter said there has been no evidence of abuse from employers, with nine applications made with less than seven days notice since the change.

Centre Alliance's two senators, the Greens and independent Jacqui Lambie sided with Labor.