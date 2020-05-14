National

More than 200,000 people lose jobs in NSW

By AAP Newswire

CENTRELINK QUEUES SYDNEY - AAP

1 of 1

NSW suffered the country's largest decrease in employment in April with more than 220,000 people losing their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic battered the economy.

Nearly 600,000 additional people were out of work nationally with Australia's unemployment rate jumping one percentage point to 6.2 per cent.

NSW recorded the largest decrease in employment with 221,400 people losing their jobs as the unemployment rate rose 1.1 points to six per cent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.

Tasmania (1.3 points) and Queensland (1.2 points) experienced the biggest jump when it came to the unemployment rate.

NSW recorded the largest participation rate decrease, declining 2.8 points to 62.6 per cent.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier on Thursday put on a brave face, saying she had been "heartened" to see NSW leading the nation when it came to consumer confidence.

"I remain positive about our future so long as all of us stick to the rules, all of us don't get carried away, and all of us respect each other... The stakes are very high," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

She said for every upside there was a downside, and when it came to housing "it will be a buyer's market in the next little while" in NSW.

Latest articles

News

Macca’s right to your door

McDonald’s and Menulog have teamed up to bring delivery to Seymour. Maccas will be using Menulog’s ‘self-delivery’ option, which enables restaurants to use their own drivers. McDelivery via Menulog will be contact-free...

David Rak
News

No job too big or too small for A.J. Baines

Earthmoving and cartage contract business A.J. Baines believes in accountability, well-maintained equipment, punctuality and integrity at every step of the sales process. Established by Archie Baines as a family business in the early 1980s, today...

David Rak
News

Nagambie teen prevents tragedy

A quick-thinking teenager prevented a tragedy when she pulled a child from Lake Nagambie last week.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire