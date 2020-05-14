More than 200,000 people lose jobs in NSW

NSW suffered the country's largest decrease in employment in April with more than 220,000 people losing their jobs as the coronavirus pandemic battered the economy.

Nearly 600,000 additional people were out of work nationally with Australia's unemployment rate jumping one percentage point to 6.2 per cent.

NSW recorded the largest decrease in employment with 221,400 people losing their jobs as the unemployment rate rose 1.1 points to six per cent, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Thursday.

Tasmania (1.3 points) and Queensland (1.2 points) experienced the biggest jump when it came to the unemployment rate.

NSW recorded the largest participation rate decrease, declining 2.8 points to 62.6 per cent.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier on Thursday put on a brave face, saying she had been "heartened" to see NSW leading the nation when it came to consumer confidence.

"I remain positive about our future so long as all of us stick to the rules, all of us don't get carried away, and all of us respect each other... The stakes are very high," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

She said for every upside there was a downside, and when it came to housing "it will be a buyer's market in the next little while" in NSW.