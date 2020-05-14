National

Sydney beaches to reopen to groups

By AAP Newswire

Sydney's Coogee Beach. - AAP

1 of 1

Some of Sydney's most popular beaches will open from Friday for groups of up to 10 people as NSW continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Randwick City Council will reopen all of its beaches which include Clovelly, Coogee, and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.

But Mayor Danny Said said beachgoers shouldn't become complacent.

"The relaxation of some restrictions means we're taking small, cautious steps towards life as we used to know it, but is not an indication that we should become complacent," Mr Said said in a statement on Wednesday.

It follows the council's move in April to reopen its beaches for exercising on the sand and in the water only.

Playgrounds, outdoor gyms, basketball courts and skate parks will also open for recreational activity, as long as social distancing is observed.

"If at any point an area looks busy or full, we ask that people use common sense and use the facility at another time," Mr Said said.

All ocean pools will progressively reopen bar two - Wylies Baths and McIver's Ladies Baths - due to upgrading work and staffing limitations.

AAP understands Waverley Council will reopen Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama on Friday for groups of no more than 10 people.

Bondi Beach was closed on March 21 after thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand, sparking condemnation around the world.

Latest articles

News

Macca’s right to your door

McDonald’s and Menulog have teamed up to bring delivery to Seymour. Maccas will be using Menulog’s ‘self-delivery’ option, which enables restaurants to use their own drivers. McDelivery via Menulog will be contact-free...

David Rak
News

No job too big or too small for A.J. Baines

Earthmoving and cartage contract business A.J. Baines believes in accountability, well-maintained equipment, punctuality and integrity at every step of the sales process. Established by Archie Baines as a family business in the early 1980s, today...

David Rak
News

Nagambie teen prevents tragedy

A quick-thinking teenager prevented a tragedy when she pulled a child from Lake Nagambie last week.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire
National

‘No justification’ for China barley levy

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says China does not have a case to slap a tariff on Australian barley imports.

AAP Newswire