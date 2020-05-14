National

‘No more excuses’ over child abuse redress

By AAP Newswire

Australian institutions where children have been sexually abused have no more excuses for failing to join the national redress scheme, federal parliament has been told.

A bipartisan parliamentary committee wants the pressure increased on religious, community, charity, education and sporting groups to sign up to the scheme before the June 30 deadline.

"Survivors have waited all their lives for redress and they should not have to wait a single day longer," the committee's deputy chair Sharon Claydon told parliament on Thursday.

Organisations must at least provide by June 30 a binding commitment to join the scheme, after being repeatedly warned they will be publicly identified and face possible financial sanctions if they do not sign up.

The committee wants them named a week before the deadline and forced to provide an explanation, officers' names and details of public funding or financial benefits derived from their charitable status.

"With only six weeks to go until this deadline, it really is time for this government to get serious on making good on its promise to name and shame these organisations that have refused to do the right thing and participate in this scheme," Ms Claydon said.

The Labor MP said institutions have had years to prepare for the redress scheme.

"There are no more excuses," she said after formally tabling the committee's interim report, which was first released a fortnight ago.

About 300 institutions named in applications or in the child abuse royal commission are yet to join the scheme, designed to provide redress for about 60,000 people sexually abused as children in Australian institutions.

More than 6700 survivors have lodged applications for redress so far, with 1750 payments totalling $136.8 million made as of late April.

Some 526 applications are on hold because an institution has yet to sign up.

