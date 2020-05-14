National

Spies need to quiz radical teens: Dutton

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. - AAP

Children as young as 14 can be radicalised online and spies should be able to interrogate them, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says.

Mr Dutton has introduced legislation that would enable ASIO to question 14-year-olds and allow agents to track suspects without a warrant.

"There are 14-year-old kids being indoctrinated online, in our own countries, and listening to crazy thoughts from people overseas, or they are indoctrinated here in Australia, and they pose a significant threat," he said.

"We do have them engaged in potentially trying to cause a terrorist event or being involved in fundraising or support of a terrorist organisation."

Mr Dutton said the second aspect of the legislation, giving ASIO warrantless tracking powers, reflected powers already in place for state and federal police.

