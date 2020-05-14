National

Dutton digs in as China ties deteriorate

By AAP Newswire

Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Peter Dutton has declared Australia will continue pushing for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus despite straining relations with China.

Beijing has suspended beef imports from four abattoirs and plans to slap huge tariffs on Australian barley, after warning the inquiry could destroy two-way trade ties.

The home affairs minister has consistently argued families of coronavirus victims have legitimate questions that need to be answered in a transparent way.

"Australia's done nothing more than stand up for our values and we will consistently do that," Mr Dutton told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Labor supports the government's calls for a coronavirus inquiry but has criticised its messaging on China relations.

Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong says the prime minister should lead the debate and be more clear and consistent.

"I think it is regrettable that much of this debate is being framed and led by conservative backbenchers, trying to outdo each other as to who can be more strident on China," she told ABC radio.

"I don't think that serves the national interest."

Senator Wong believes the inflammatory comments have been squarely aimed at a domestic audience.

"We need to think less about domestic political interest from the prime minister down. We need to be focusing on the national interest."

