National

Reef operators given reprieve from levy

By AAP Newswire

Kayaking on the Great Barrier Reef. - AAP

1 of 1

Environmental levies for tourism operators on the Great Barrier Reef will be waived to help them recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislation introduced to federal parliament on Thursday would waive $2.9 million worth of fees for businesses on the reef from the start of the year until March 31.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley told parliament tourism operators had seen business dry up as a result of the pandemic.

"This will provide much-needed relief for the tourism industry and further encourage visitors to the reef," Ms Ley said.

Latest articles

News

SAM’s latest facade milestone

Eye-catching panels were being placed on the outside of the new Shepparton Art Museum this week — marking another milestone in the building’s construction. Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastucture Phil Hoare said the north-facing...

John Lewis
News

Boxing champion John Patten farewelled

JOHN TREVOR PATTEN Champion boxer, rugby player, Elder Born: Sydney, NSW, June 13, 1936 Died: Shepparton, April 15, 2020 When he was at the top of his game John Patten had a problem: he couldn’t get anyone to step into the ring and take him...

Shepparton News
News

Hospitals ready for inevitable second wave, says Shepparton doctor

A Shepparton doctor says people across the region have been doing a fantastic job during COVID-19 restrictions, but warned of an inevitable second wave of infections and “restriction fatigue”. Shepparton Medical Centre director Robert Campbell said...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire