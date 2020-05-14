National

PM’s team corrects virus commissioner pay

By AAP Newswire

Head of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission Nev Power. - AAP

The head of the federal government's new coronavirus commission will be paid about half than originally indicated.

A Senate committee initially heard Nev Power would be paid $500,000 over six months to cover his travel and accommodation costs.

But the prime minister's department has corrected the figure to $267,345.

Mr Power's travel to Canberra from his Perth base has been estimated at about $6000 per return trip.

Accommodation, including incidentals like food and taxis, is estimated at $350 per night.

