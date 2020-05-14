WA to announce school attendance plan

Western Australia could reinstate compulsory school attendance from next week after recording just two new coronavirus cases in the past 14 days.

The government will on Thursday outline its schools plan for the remainder of term two, having given parents the option of keeping kids at home for the first few weeks.

A return to full attendance looks increasingly likely with the state government unwinding other restrictions and eager to get people back to work.

Premier Mark McGowan said the average school attendance rate reached 84.5 per cent on Tuesday, the highest in "many, many weeks".

"By getting kids back to school, we improve educational outcomes and we ensure parents can get back to work," he said.

"It'd be fair to say we had to overcome some resistance in the decision we made ... but it turns out parents have voted with their feet and supported what we did."

Just six coronavirus cases remain active in WA, including one intensive care patient in hospital.

WA will begin to unwind regional travel restrictions from Monday, allowing people in Perth to holiday in the state's south-west.

But people in the far-north Kimberley region will remain cut off from the rest of the state while the Mid West, Gascoyne and Pilbara will form one vast isolated hub, which the government says is designed to protect vulnerable communities.

"It's not as far as some people would like," Mr McGowan said.

"But I think people broadly would acknowledge we got the balance pretty right in terms of protecting the health of our citizens in regional Western Australia - particularly vulnerable people - while at the same time getting economic activity underway."