National

Traffic jams ‘may be worse than pre-virus’

By AAP Newswire

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE CLIMBER - AAP

1 of 1

Traffic congestion in Australian cities may become worse than before the COVID-19 pandemic partly because of anxiety over public transport hygiene, a transport researcher says.

A survey by the Institute of Transport & Logistics Studies at Sydney University found 84 per cent of respondents considered car travel their most comfortable option, with 42 per cent finding buses the least comfortable, followed by trains at 33 per cent.

ITLS's Associate Professor Matthew Beck says this indicates anxiety over public transport hygiene could result in more private cars on roads as Australians slowly head back to the office.

"The research shows a current aversion to public transport, and given the increased attractiveness of the car, as bio-security becomes an attribute in mode choice, if we are not careful we can expect to see congestion at levels even worse than before the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Prof Beck echoed comments this week by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy on the need for people to keep working from home as coronavirus restrictions are eased, and for businesses to stagger work hours of staff needing to travel.

Social distancing requirements in workplaces won't allow all workers back into offices for a while, Prof Beck said, giving time to introduce measures to make people confident about public transport.

Options include showing images of "deep-cleaning" at bus and train terminus locations at the end of every run, as well as hand sanitising stations on platforms and inside carriages or buses.

He said all travellers wearing face masks - as required in some countries - could also help.

Prof Beck acknowledged while working from home "is not for everyone", it has long-term benefits for roads.

"All it takes is a 10 per cent reduction in congestion in the peak and the whole system flows much more easily. Everyone can see that the roads are less congested around Christmas; that is just a 10 per cent reduction," he said.

The ITLS survey of more than 1000 Australians in the first half of April also found average weekly household trips had dropped to 11 from 23.9 before the pandemic.

Latest articles

National

Aussies trust PM and ABC in crisis: poll

A report from the Lowy Institute suggests 59 per cent of Australians trust the prime minister as a preferred source of information during the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld government aims to buy stake in Virgin

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to co-ordinate Queensland’s bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

AAP Newswire
National

Hospital cases tumble as virus focus turns

Attention is turning to mental health and restarting the economy as the severity of Australia’s coronavirus pandemic lessens but the death toll has risen to 98.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire