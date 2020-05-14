National

Porsche driver in police deaths wants bail

By AAP Newswire

The Porsche driver accused of filming and taunting a dying police officer on a Melbourne freeway will find out if he is granted bail.

Richard Pusey had been pulled over for allegedly speeding at 149 km/h in April when a truck allegedly veered into the emergency lane, killing four officers.

The 41-year-old allegedly told Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor "now you've "f***ed my f***ing car" as she died in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway.

Three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, were also killed.

He allegedly filmed the graphic scene for more than three minutes before fleeing and sharing footage, including with a federal police officer he knew, also showing it to a receptionist at his GP's clinic.

The mortgage broker is facing 12 charges including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, the destruction of evidence, failing to render assistance and perverting the course of justice.

He has also allegedly tested positive to drugs including cannabis.

Truck driver Mohinder Singh remains in custody charged with four counts of culpable driving causing the officers' death.

