National

Loan scheme to ease JobKeeper transition

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Bruce Chapman - AAP

1 of 1

A review of the $130 billion JobKeeper scheme in June has raised questions as to whether the federal government intends to keep it running for the entire six months, at a time when some believe it will need to be extended.

Researchers from the Australian National University and the University of NSW Sydney believe they have a solution that will enable the scheme to be phased out as the economy reopens and the recovery takes shape.

They recommend introducing what they describe as a "government-controlled revenue-contingent loan scheme" to ease the transition from JobKeeper.

Like the HECS scheme for students, it would provide financial support and stability for organisations through the recovery period without causing substantial financial disruptions to businesses while not loading up the federal budget.

"It works by having repayments conditioned by future revenue," UNSW Sydney's John Piggott says.

"We found with a government-controlled RCL facility in place, which could be easily implemented through the ATO, businesses borrow up to a cap to suit their own needs without worries about repayments," he said.

For example, a firm with two employees and a pre-COVID-19-crisis annual revenue of $150,000 would incur a debt of $13,000.

Under the loan scheme, when annual revenue regains its pre-crisis level, five per cent of this will have the debt paid off in less than two years.

At the other end of the scale, a firm with pre-crisis annual revenue of $550 million, with 6600 JobKeeper-eligible employees, would accumulate a debt of about $43 million.

"When revenue has recovered, the annual repayment is around $27 million - again all obligations are met in less than two years once business is close to normal," said Bruce Chapman, ANU professor of economics and architect of the HECS system.

"For many organisations, without a buffer of this type, the withdrawal of JobKeeper could be very harsh, and might mean increased job shedding, further demand reductions, and heightened uncertainty at a time when insecurity is already at a historic high," he said.

Latest articles

National

Aussies trust PM and ABC in crisis: poll

A report from the Lowy Institute suggests 59 per cent of Australians trust the prime minister as a preferred source of information during the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld government aims to buy stake in Virgin

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to co-ordinate Queensland’s bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

AAP Newswire
National

Hospital cases tumble as virus focus turns

Attention is turning to mental health and restarting the economy as the severity of Australia’s coronavirus pandemic lessens but the death toll has risen to 98.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire