Ethics committee must approve Vic sources

Lawyers, doctors, journalists or priests who Victoria Police want to recruit as informers now have to be approved by the force's ethics committee.

The change is part of a new policy for managing informers, sparked by snitching barrister Nicola Gobbo and the Lawyer X royal commission.

But a former British top officer says he's no fan of decisions by committee and says one person must take responsibility for the decision.

Victoria Police's new policy came into effect this month and puts anyone who might come in contact with privileged legal information - like Ms Gobbo did with her clients - in a special category of police informer.

Saul Holt QC, representing the force in the inquiry, says the committee's decision to recruit the informer must be unanimous and an assistant commissioner takes ultimate responsibility for the decision.

But Sir Jonathan Murphy, a former Merseyside chief constable, says he's not comfortable with that sort of decision making.

"An individual has to make that decision and be accountable for it," he told the inquiry from the UK on Tuesday night, the final day of public hearings.

In his lengthy policing career he handled police sources and was responsible for authorising many, and says it should be the sole-focus of the decision maker, he said.

"In my view the authorisation of intelligence sources is something that requires people to be on the ball, on their game and any distraction doing other roles is to the detriment of doing the role," he said.

Low risk sources in Victoria are approved by senior officers in the dedicated source unit, while high risk sources are approved by a central source registrar.

Sir Jon also pitched a tenure for how long officers should be in the job handling police sources.

"Key is the ability of supervisors to make judgments about behaviour, conduct and performance of people handling sources," he said.

Sir Jon was also asked about the need for a change in culture within police forces.

There were times in the UK in the past where handlers had the attitude that a person will "only talk to me, they're my source".

He admitted he held some of those views as a handler and controller, and there had been resistance to change over time.

But now informers are viewed as an agency source, rather than an individual's, he said.

Commissioner Margaret McMurdo said Sir Jon was the final scheduled witness to appear before the inquiry, which has held 129 hearing days.

But she warned he might not be the last if unexpected circumstances or new evidence arises.

Ms McMurdo is due to hand down her final report on November 30.