National

NSW upper house passes coronavirus bills

By AAP Newswire

Greens MP David Shoebridge - AAP

1 of 1

Frontline workers who keep NSW moving during the coronavirus pandemic will be better protected under workers' compensation laws should they catch COVID-19 following the passage of emergency legislation.

Three coalition government bills addressing the coronavirus crisis passed both houses of state parliament on Wednesday after more than a day of debate and several amendments.

The legislation changes dozens of Acts, with measures including a payroll tax exemption for JobKeeper payments to stood-down workers and changes to annual and long-service leave laws.

Under the legislation, public health orders will now be able to compel people who have the virus or have been exposed to it to undergo testing or medical examination, and lease-break fees for tenants will be capped at two weeks.

An upper house amendment will also see workers' compensation changes for frontline employees, including staff in bricks-and-mortar retail, the healthcare sector, disability and aged care facilities, schools, emergency services, restaurants, clubs and hotels.

Greens MP David Shoebridge, who moved a draft of the amendment, says it provides that if a frontline worker catches COVID-19, the infection is deemed to have happened in the course of employment.

He says workers with COVID-19 previously have had to prove work was a substantial contributing factor to them getting the virus.

"For that worker, the legal challenges in proving that are quite significant," Mr Shoebridge told parliament on Wednesday.

"How, for example, does the nurse prove that it was contracted at work rather than on a bus journey on the way to work, or when he or she was attending the supermarket to get groceries?"

Mr Shoebridge said an employer could still prove a COVID-19 infection did not happen in the course of a worker's employment.

He said there were already more than 100 coronavirus-related workers' compensation claims, many of them still undetermined, according to data provided by the State Insurance Regulatory Authority.

Better Regulation Minister Kevin Anderson said the legislation also enabled COVID-19 impacted tenants to terminate their leases early where required, providing a clear break fee process through the NSW Administrative Tribunal.

Labor has claimed rental changes in the bills as a major victory, with opposition consumer protection spokeswoman Julia Finn saying they would be a welcome relief to many landlords and tenants.

One upper house amendment introduced by Labor recommends the government dip into the Property Services Compensation Fund for a rental hardship package.

"Under the Berejiklian government, the vast majority are missing out on any kind of financial assistance, whereas Labor has proposed a clear and fair plan that supports all financially-affected tenants and landlords," Ms Finn said in a statement.

Mr Anderson acknowledged the upper house recommendation, and said the government was continuing to monitor the situation and would adapt and respond to COVID-19.

NSW parliament is next expected to sit in June.

Latest articles

Other sport

CA, states deadlocked over funding cuts

Cricket Australia and two state associations remain deadlocked in a standoff over funding cuts as the end of the financial year approaches.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Put emphasis on spin in Shield: Zampa

Adam Zampa, among the Australian spinners gunning to be Nathan Lyon’s understudy on Test tours, hopes Sheffield Shield pitches will offer tweakers more help.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Let Indians play BBL, T20 comps: Raina

Suresh Raina, who represented India in 322 games, says he and other veterans should be allowed to play in the Big Bash League and other Twenty20 competitions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire