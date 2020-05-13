National

Perth woman murdered man she ‘loved most’

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court of Western Australia in Perth (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Perth woman who admitted murdering the man she "loved most in the world", stabbing him in the back and chest, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years.

Sarah Louise Daebritz, 47, had been in a relationship with Matthew Sadka, 57, for seven years when she attacked him at his Claremont home in March last year.

Mr Sadka was likely stabbed on the porch before he locked himself inside his villa, the Western Australian Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

Daebritz asked a neighbour to call emergency services, then smashed a window to get inside and tried to help Mr Sadka, but he died in hospital days later.

The court heard Daebritz had a history of drug and alcohol use, as well as mental health issues, with one expert finding she had an underlying mixed personality disorder.

Daebritz had also stopped taking her prescription medication for depression and hormone replacement therapy at the time of the killing.

Her lawyer Linda Black said there was "no real motivation" for the killing and no history of violence.

"If she had been in her right mind, he's the last person she would have hurt because he's the last person she wanted to lose," Ms Black said.

"He is, she would still say, the person she loves most in the world."

Justice Joseph McGrath found Daebritz did not intend to kill Mr Sadka, but had intended to inflict a life-endangering injury, describing it as a "spontaneous act of violence".

"He should have been safe in your company. Instead, the victim was senselessly killed by you," he said.

Justice McGrath received victim impact statements from Mr Sadka's two sisters and said it was clear the family had "suffered a great loss of a fine man".

