Crowded trains, buses an SA virus concern

Public transport in Adelaide has emerged as a concern for health officials as an increase in commuters on some train services makes social distancing under COVID-19 measures almost impossible.

A maintenance issue with some trains added to the problem, with images on social media on Wednesday showing some passengers forced to stand in close quarters in full coaches.

Public health and transport officials rode on some services and will meet to provide advice.

Premier Steven Marshall says the government had "massively" upgraded the cleaning on all public transport in SA and some travellers were trying to avoid peak hour.

"Some people are choosing to start work earlier, some people are coming in later in the day to get that greater spread," he said.

"But we are encouraging people when they're on public transport, wherever possible, to maintain that social distancing.

"And, most importantly, if they're not well, don't go to work."

Mr Marshall said the maintenance issue with some diesel trains had put the public transport system under some pressure.

But he said the government had supplemented those routes with extra buses.

The issue on trains came as SA reported no new coronavirus infections again on Wednesday.

The state's tally remains at 439 with only one of those still considered active.

One more person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA has now had only one new case of COVID-19 over the past three weeks.

That was a man in his 70s who tested positive earlier this month, six weeks after arriving in Adelaide from the United Kingdom.

The man developed the unusual symptoms of loss of taste and smell several days after he arrived, but did not immediately associate them with the virus.