National

Crowded trains, buses an SA virus concern

By AAP Newswire

Public transport in Adelaide has emerged as a concern for health officials as an increase in commuters on some train services makes social distancing under COVID-19 measures almost impossible.

A maintenance issue with some trains added to the problem, with images on social media on Wednesday showing some passengers forced to stand in close quarters in full coaches.

Public health and transport officials rode on some services and will meet to provide advice.

Premier Steven Marshall says the government had "massively" upgraded the cleaning on all public transport in SA and some travellers were trying to avoid peak hour.

"Some people are choosing to start work earlier, some people are coming in later in the day to get that greater spread," he said.

"But we are encouraging people when they're on public transport, wherever possible, to maintain that social distancing.

"And, most importantly, if they're not well, don't go to work."

Mr Marshall said the maintenance issue with some diesel trains had put the public transport system under some pressure.

But he said the government had supplemented those routes with extra buses.

The issue on trains came as SA reported no new coronavirus infections again on Wednesday.

The state's tally remains at 439 with only one of those still considered active.

One more person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA has now had only one new case of COVID-19 over the past three weeks.

That was a man in his 70s who tested positive earlier this month, six weeks after arriving in Adelaide from the United Kingdom.

The man developed the unusual symptoms of loss of taste and smell several days after he arrived, but did not immediately associate them with the virus.

Latest articles

Rugby

Dragons duo overcoming arm injuries

Dragons winger Jordan Pereira is adjusting to playing with a weakened arm while veteran forward Korbin Sims is also good to go after his most recent arm break.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sharks back Moylan after horror NRL year

Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan and Bronson Xerri are all set to return from injury for Cronulla when the NRL season resumes in late May.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors want family quarantine exemption

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says the NRL is looking to get exemptions from quarantine for the families of players arriving from New Zealand.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire