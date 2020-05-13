National

Teen arrests and trackers in spy tool kit

By AAP Newswire

Australian spies would be able to arrest and question 14-year-old suspects under new laws introduced to parliament.

Lawyers have accused the government of trying to slip in the boosted powers while Australia is distracted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the legislation , the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation could place tracking devices on cars or in people's bags with only internal approval, rather than a warrant.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the legislation is about ensuring intelligence officers have the powers they need to tackle terrorism, espionage and politically motivated violence.

"The director-general recently noted in his annual threat assessment the number of terrorism leads ASIO is investigating has doubled since this time last year," Mr Dutton told parliament on Wednesday.

Previously the lower age bracket for questioning was 16, but minors would require a lawyer to be present.

However, their parent or guardian could be kicked out of an interview if they were being disruptive.

"The minimum age has been lowered from 16 to 14 as a response to the increased threat posed by minors," the bill's explainer says.

Only teens participating in "politically motivated violence" could be interrogated.

ASIO would also be able to deprive adults of a lawyer in limited circumstances.

This included if they thought particular lawyers would alert other people participating in an illegal activity or the lawyer was being disruptive during questioning.

The attorney-general would be allowed to grant warrants verbally.

Australian Lawyers Alliance spokesman Greg Barns said verbal warrants would make it difficult to hold ASIO to account.

He was also disturbed by the prospect of questioning 14-year-olds.

"This is unnecessary and completely inappropriate," Mr Barns said.

"These amendments to national security laws are in no way proportionate to the threats facing Australia."

Greens deputy leader Nick McKim said Mr Dutton had given no justification for the need to interrogate 14-year-olds.

"To use the pandemic as cover for the increased scope of the surveillance state is dangerous and cynical," Senator McKim said.

