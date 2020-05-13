National

Budget to lay out source of Vic virus cash

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas - AAP

Victorians will have to wait until the state budget to learn exactly how the Andrews government is stumping up the cash for its COVID-19 response.

Treasurer Tim Pallas has given the explanation while being grilled by a parliamentary committee investigating his government's handling of the pandemic.

Emergency laws that cleared the Victorian parliament last month allow the government to borrow up to $24.5 billion to help deal with the health crisis across 2019/20 and the first six months of 2020/21.

The government has so far announced $5.2 billion in spending in responding to the pandemic, including $1.3 billion to ramp up its intensive care capacity and $2.2 billion on economic survival packages.

The bulk of that money will be spent in 2019/20 and Mr Pallas says at the moment, the government is primarily using its already "budgeted position".

The government will decide whether it needs to draw down on the $24.5 billion it has been greenlighted to spend "at an appropriate time".

"At this stage, we are ... not capable of giving you a running commentary of how we're sourcing funds," he told the public affairs and estimates committee on Wednesday.

Any use of the money will be declared in the budget later this year, he added.

"That's what a budget's all about."

The state government was originally slated to release its budget on May 5, but delayed its release to October or November as the coronavirus began wreaking havoc.

Treasury Secretary David Martine said his department hasn't calculated how much interest the government would have to pay if it borrows all of the $24.5 billion, given it hasn't laid out plans to spend it.

"We haven't done that calculation because that's not the current program of government," he told the committee.

The health crisis is expected to wipe $55 billion off Victoria's gross state product over 18 months, with unemployment potentially climbing as high as 11 per cent in the September quarter.

Jobs Minister Martin Pakula said the state government is still weighing up whether to provide support to all temporary visa holders, after announcing $1100 payments for international students who have lost work.

"When a government is responding to the impacts of a pandemic and the economic consequences of something of this magnitude, you don't deal with everything all at once," he told the inquiry.

