Alleged Vic drug trafficker faces court

An accused Melbourne drug trafficker was nabbed after raids with large amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.

Alexander Javier Larrain has been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, heroin and 1-4 butanediol, which turns into GHB once ingested.

The 47-year-old was charged over trafficking the drugs in Williamstown North between August 2019 and May 12.

He faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday and the court was told it was Larrain's first time in custody.

The alleged drug trafficker will face court again in August.

