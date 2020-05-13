National

Virus commissioners paid $2000 per day

By AAP Newswire

Head of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission Nev Power - AAP

Industry chiefs on Australia's coronavirus commission are being paid $2000 a day.

One of the five commissioners is choosing not to be paid, three are working two days a week, and another just one day, a Senate inquiry has been told.

Commission chairman Nev Power will receive $500,000 over six months to cover travel and accommodation costs.

The commission will cost about $3 million a year and is set up for an initial six months.

It was established in mid-March to provide the prime minister with advice on all non-health aspects of the pandemic.

