Accused Vic killer blows kisses in court

By AAP Newswire

Police at Endeavour Hills crime scene (file image)

One of the men accused of murder in Melbourne's suburbs has blown kisses at his family in court.

Blake Wynne has been charged with the murder of a man at Endeavour Hills on Monday.

A gunshot was reportedly heard in the area before the incident.

The 22-year-old blew kisses towards his family as he left the dock after the brief hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His co-accused, a 19-year-old man, is also expected to face court shortly.

Prosecutors needed ballistics reports and phone analysis to be undertaken, the court was told.

Wynne is next expected to face court again in September.

