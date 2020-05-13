Free beer to help outback Qld pubs reopen

Outback pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab will be picked up by one of Queensland's best-known breweries.

Or at least the first sip.

The state's iconic XXXX Brewery has donated 60 kegs to regional venues hard hit by drought and the COVID-19 lockdown.

"(It) will be travelling out west, over thousands of kilometres, going of course to places like Blackall, Barcaldine, Ilfracombe, Longreach - the list is endless," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Wednesday.

"I'm quite sure there is going to be a lot of happy patrons, a lot of happy families."

From Saturday, outback pubs will be able to welcome 20 dine-in patrons, while those across the rest of Queensland can welcome ten.

It follows moves to re-open parks, playgrounds, beaches and barbecues, as the state takes strides toward resuming life as normal following a streak of no new coronavirus cases.

An additional case was recorded overnight, but this person was diagnosed interstate and added to Queensland's tally when they returned home.

Of the 1052 cases recorded in Queensland during the pandemic only 18 people are yet to recover.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home - increasing to 500km for those in the outback.

But some places are still off limits.

Four men were fined over the weekend for camping on Brisk Island near Townsville, a designated biosecurity area.

Despite the gradual easing of social distancing restrictions, authorities continue to urge people with respiratory illness symptoms to get tested, and to get their flu vaccination before returning to work.

Up to five people from the one household are currently permitted to visit another home.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25.