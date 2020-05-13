National

Man jailed for murder of fellow NSW inmate

By AAP Newswire

Abraham Ryan Tangi (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man who stomped on the head of a fellow inmate during a frenzied attack in a Sydney prison has been jailed for more than 22 years for his murder.

New Zealand citizen Abraham Ryan Tangi, 31, was found guilty in January of murdering Zaydoun Al-Qaseer at the John Moroney Correctional Complex near Windsor in June 2017.

The 24-year-old, who died in hospital 11 days after the attack, had a fractured skull, bleeding in the brain, a broken collarbone and bruising on each side of his head and on his shoulder.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday, Justice Stephen Rothman jailed Tangi for 30 years with a non-parole period of 22 years and six months.

He referred to the need for the sentence to take into account personal deterrence given Tangi's violent criminal history.

There also was a need for general deterrence given the attack took place in the close physical environment of a prison where inmates and staff are vulnerable and discipline is required.

"In this case general deterrence looms large," he said.

Latest articles

At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire