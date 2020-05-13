SA motorists to get real-time fuel prices

South Australians will soon be able to find cheap petrol whenever they want under a state government push for real-time fuel prices.

New laws introduced to state parliament on Wednesday will ensure fuel retailers report prices within 30 minutes of a change.

The laws are in response to findings from the South Australian Productivity Commission, with a two-year trial to commence in spring.

The Productivity Commission's report found the presence of real-time pricing data helped consumers find low-cost fuel.

After looking at interstate models, it was decided adopting the outlet price reporting method was best suited.

The Commission found Western Australia's approach of freezing prices for 24 hours may have greater compliance costs for fuel retailers.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said the accumulated price data would be owned and operated by the state government.

The information would then be made available for free to private app providers, like in Queensland, so consumers could choose which app to use.

She said a $10,000 fine applied to fuel retailers who failed to report price changes.

"While this may not reduce the overall cost of petrol, it will help motorists make informed choices and find the cheapest prices at any given time," Ms Chapman said.

"The expectation from the Productivity Commission is that this could provide up to $8million a year in savings for consumers."

The Royal Automobile Association welcomed the announcement, while fuel expert Mark Borlace said it will give motorists much-needed information to save money.

"RAA research shows Adelaide has the greatest variation in petrol prices of any state capital," he said.

"It is so important that motorists will soon have this money-saving tool."