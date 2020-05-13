National

SA motorists to get real-time fuel prices

By AAP Newswire

CALTEX AUSTRALIA FULL YEAR BRIEFING - AAP

1 of 1

South Australians will soon be able to find cheap petrol whenever they want under a state government push for real-time fuel prices.

New laws introduced to state parliament on Wednesday will ensure fuel retailers report prices within 30 minutes of a change.

The laws are in response to findings from the South Australian Productivity Commission, with a two-year trial to commence in spring.

The Productivity Commission's report found the presence of real-time pricing data helped consumers find low-cost fuel.

After looking at interstate models, it was decided adopting the outlet price reporting method was best suited.

The Commission found Western Australia's approach of freezing prices for 24 hours may have greater compliance costs for fuel retailers.

Attorney-General Vickie Chapman said the accumulated price data would be owned and operated by the state government.

The information would then be made available for free to private app providers, like in Queensland, so consumers could choose which app to use.

She said a $10,000 fine applied to fuel retailers who failed to report price changes.

"While this may not reduce the overall cost of petrol, it will help motorists make informed choices and find the cheapest prices at any given time," Ms Chapman said.

"The expectation from the Productivity Commission is that this could provide up to $8million a year in savings for consumers."

The Royal Automobile Association welcomed the announcement, while fuel expert Mark Borlace said it will give motorists much-needed information to save money.

"RAA research shows Adelaide has the greatest variation in petrol prices of any state capital," he said.

"It is so important that motorists will soon have this money-saving tool."

Latest articles

At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis
Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Boot scoot scam trips up Qld line dancers

A Queensland father and son have been charged over a line-dancing holiday scam, which allegedly ripped off would-be boot scooters for more than $400,000.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic premier considers COVID-19 changes

Premier Daniel Andrews is considering what changes he will make to COVID-19 restrictions come Monday when the state of emergency is to be lifted.

AAP Newswire
National

Shopping crowds raise SA virus complacency

South Australia health officials have urged locals not to become complacent about the coronavirus with thousands flocking to shopping malls on Saturday

AAP Newswire